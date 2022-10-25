OneWeb signs Pivotel for Australia, NZ distribution

Broadband constellation OneWeb has appointed Pivotel as its distribution partner for its Australia and New Zealand roll-out.

Pivotel CEO, Peter Bolger said: “The agreement between OneWeb and Pivotel will bring fast, reliable, low latency connectivity with lower contention rates to areas where it’s needed most. Australia’s rural and remote communities and organisations haven’t had access to this kind of service before. We see OneWeb’s cutting edge satellite technology as a game-changer for many regional operators and believe the service will become the catalyst that allows organisations to improve productivity, efficiency and safety across sites or entire regions.”

OneWeb VP APAC, David Thorn, added: “Pivotel’s focus on regional and remote communication services aligns perfectly with OneWeb’s own aim of providing global connectivity and makes them an ideal partner. Their proven track record of offering innovative solutions, in addition to their understanding of both technology and the market, is hugely valuable to OneWeb. We are excited to have the opportunity to play a key role in improving the resilience of the telecom infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand.”

“A number of our Government, mining and construction customers are well progressed with plans for trials in rural and remote locations. Enterprise and Government customers need business-grade high bandwidth connectivity for legacy and contemporary applications with low latency. The combination of OneWeb’s business solutions and Pivotel’s satellite expertise is great news for our Enterprise and Government customers,” stated Darren Cooley, Pivotel’s Head of Sales and Marketing.