Donelan retains DCMS brief

Michelle Donelan, appointed as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first Cabinet, is to carry on in the role under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Unlike some of her predecessors in the role, Donelan has relevant professional experience. Before going into politics, she worked in the media and entertainment industry, having started her career in Australia for Pacific Magazines, and then going on to work for The History Channel. She later worked for WWE as an International Marketing Communications Manager.