Research: Cash-strapped Brits not cancelling SVoDs

Research from streaming infrastructure provider Bitmovin reveals that over half (57 per cent) of Brits have NOT cancelled any streaming service despite the cost-of-living crisis. Value for money (57 per cent) and the availability of their favourite content (48 per cent) are what will keep consumers subscribed to video streaming services amidst the cost-of-living crisis. The research also found that almost one in five (19 per cent) Brits valued the ability to use a streaming service across all devices as one of the top three reasons to keep a subscription.

Bitmovin’s research suggests that in a paid subscription model, the majority (58 per cent, rising to 67 per cent in those aged 18-35) are happy to pay that little bit extra for an ad-free experience. Most viewers (60 per cent) are happy to tolerate ads when it comes to free streaming services, however, it seems if paying for a subscription, no matter the cost, they would like ad-free content.

Brits are also keen to prioritise their fitness and education, seeming unlikely to cancel fitness platforms (15 per cent) and eLearning platforms (10 per cent) if they were forced to as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Netflix’s announcement [the planned launch of a lower-cost ad tier] may agitate some users, however it is clear they are taking steps to help consumers through the cost-of-living crisis,” suggests Stefan Lederer, CEO, and Founder at Bitmovin. “The cheaper, ad-supported membership may open the platform up to a net-new audience, but at the same time, our research indicates loyal viewers are happy to pay that little bit extra. For Netflix, it’s the best of both worlds.”

“What stands out from the research is that amid global economic challenges, consumers are looking for value for money in all aspects of their lives and video streaming services are not exempt,” he notes. “High-quality viewing experiences and the ability to stream seamlessly are consumer requirements now. And this is the case, across not just all devices, but also across a range of subscription types, from entertainment to fitness to education and more. These factors are fundamental when considering a streaming service’s value for money, with pure content no longer the be-all and end-all for subscribers.”

Brits are still spending six hours per week watching paid-for entertainment streaming services and just three hours on free entertainment platforms on average. Interestingly, mobile phones are the second most popular choice for viewing streamed content (44 per cent), behind Connected TVs (68 per cent) – much higher than tablets (21 per cent) and laptops (18 per cent).

“There’s still a huge demand for video streaming platforms. Streaming platforms that want to remain ahead of their competitors need to closely examine their service as a whole and ensure it delivers the best value for money – by providing the best online experience, cost-effective bundle options, and high-quality content. This is the new battleground for the streaming wars,” concludes Lederer.