VIZIO rolls out My Watchlist

Connected entertainment specialist VIZIO has introduced My Watchlist, a new feature that allows viewers to add their favourite TV shows and movies from different streaming services into one central location on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

Adding shows and movies to My Watchlist is as easy as searching for a title, actor or selecting the ‘+ Watchlist’ button on the content detail page of each title. Once added, a dedicated My Watchlist row will appear on the SmartCast Home Screen. When ready to begin viewing, the user simply selects the preferred title and is immediately launched into the service.

With My Watchlist, users can build a queue of their favourite TV shows and movies across premium services including Apple TV+, discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Starz, WatchFree+ and others. This solves one of the biggest challenges viewers have with today’s fragmented streaming environment—keeping up with what programme is available on which service.

“The user is at the centre of everything we do at VIZIO, and we recognise that our users want the ability to easily find the content that matters most to them,” said Steve Yum, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO. “My Watchlist gives our users the ability to customise their SmartCast experience to their tastes and make it easier to do what they come to VIZIO to do: stream their favourite movies and shows.”

In addition to My Watchlist, VIZIO is serving up even more recommendations, now based on the applications and genres the user engages with most. VIZIO users will see recommended titles for the streaming services accessed most – helping audiences get the most out of their premium subscriptions. For example, if a user views Apple TV+ frequently, they may see an Apple TV+ row and a list of show and movies recommendations for that service.

Also new to the SmartCast home screen is an additional recommendation type, featuring a row dedicated to the genres of content that users like most. For example, if ‘Crime’ is the user’s favourite genre to watch, the user will see a row titled ‘True Crime’ with a list of similar titles.