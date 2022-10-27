Lewis Hamilton launches prodco

Formula 1 drive Lewis Hamilton is launching a film and TV production company, saying he intends to help “diverse voices” and tell “impactful stories”.

The production company, entitled Dawn Apollo films, is already working on two prjects: a Formula One movie set to star Brad Pitt and be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski; and a documentary charting Hamilton’s journey to becoming an F1 driver. Both features are set to be on Apple TV+.

Speaking to Deadline, Hamilton said: ‘I’ve always been into movies. I watch a lot. I find it a real escape. There are a lot of movies I find inspiring and I’ve always dreamed of one day doing something in this space […] I never really had time to dedicate to the craft of acting but a dream of mine has been to story-tell. The goal is to make impactful stories and ultimately to inspire people through movies and storytelling.’