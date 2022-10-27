NATPE scraps Bahamas event

The National Association of Television Programme Executives (NATPE), already in Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction, has cancelled its January 2023 Global Conference and Market gathering. NATPE traditionally has been the key US event for the TV syndication market.

The event was due to be held in the Bahamas. NATPE cancelled its 2022 Miami event in January because of the pandemic. Its Miami show had been held for more than ten years.

NATPE, in an announcement from president and CEO JP Bommel, says it has yet to decide whether its planned NATPE Budapest Content East event in June 2023 will happen.

NATPE’s bankruptcy filing stated it had assets of $949,000. At the end of its 2022 financial year (and relating to trading during 2021) it had assets of some $2.6 million.

NATPE has said it is “optimistic” about its prospects of emerging from bankruptcy in a more fortified position in the industry.