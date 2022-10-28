ACE welcomes Malaysian ISD seizure

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the coalition dedicated to protecting the dynamic legal ecosystem for creative content, says it applauds the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) for recent actions it took against the operators of illegal streaming devices (ISDs).

On October 15th, the MDTCA, assisted by ACE, seized more than 600 illegal streaming devices (ISDs), which contained unauthorised copyrighted content, and arrested one person suspected of selling the devices in the city of Johor Bahru.

“ACE was proud to support the MDTCA’s efforts to crack down on illegal piracy operators in Malaysia,” said Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection for the Motion Picture Association and Head of ACE. “Digital piracy remains a threat to the economy and undermines investment, reduces tax contributions to the government, and stifles creativity “We are grateful for the partnerships we have built, in Malaysia and around the world, that enable us to combat piracy and protect the global creative economy.”

In a media statement, the MDTCA invoked laws it would use to prevent future ISD sales and said such laws could be applied to business owners or building management who knowingly rent their premises to sellers of ISDs.

“The MDTCA takes this very seriously and will not compromise with any individual/trader involved in offering the sale of streaming devices containing unauthorised physical or digital copyrighted works,” Azman bin Adam, Director General of Enforcement for the MDTCA, said in the statement.

He went on to warn traders that, if convicted of selling unauthorised streaming devices, they can be fined up to $42,000 (€42,200) or jailed for up to 20 years – or both.

“The MDTCA will also take strict action by using the provision of offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds From Illegal Activities Act 2001,” he added. “The provision of this offence also applies to any business premises’ owner or building management who provides or rents their premises to individuals/ traders who carry out the activities of selling streaming technology devices containing copyrighted works without permission and piracy for abetting and collaborating with the dealer involved.”