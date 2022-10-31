Can the Right MDM for Android TVs Improve Your Work Environment?

With the growing popularity of smart TVs worldwide, the demand for mobile device management (MDM) software is soaring. Specifically, a reliable MDM for Android TV devices is something the industry looks forward to.

In a global market crowded with competing operating systems, Android TV continues to claim its space as the operating system of choice. Despite early market share leads by popular TV brands, Google’s operating system for smart TVs is quietly amassing a substantial following. The number of smart TVs that run on Android TV (including those running Google TV) increased from 80 million in May 2021 to 110 million by January 2022.

Android TV vs Other Smart TV Operating Systems

Android TV is a practical alternative for TV manufacturers, as they don’t have to build their own operating systems. Granted, it’s perfectly understandable why some companies prefer to do so. Many TV brands also produce other smart devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and watches. Developing their own smart TV OS means better integration with their other smart products and services. It also means full control of what applications and programmes end up in the smart TV menu.

Of course, there are downsides to building your own smart TV OS. It’s expensive to maintain an operating system and ensure its compatibility with all of its apps. This is the main reason many smart TV brands with unique operating systems sporadically perform updates.

Many manufacturers let Google run the show. In exchange for a standard licensing fee, Google’s Android TV can take over the smart TV’s entire operations. Android TV’s main claim to fame is its heavy integration with the wildly successful Android OS for smartphones and tablets. This means that most applications found on Google’s Play Store will run on Android TV-powered smart TV sets as well. The convenience and cost-effectiveness of not having to devote substantial resources further motivate TV manufacturers to choose Android TV. This is precisely why TV brands and telco operators are happily letting Google handle their operating system requirements.

The Need for Reliable MDM for Android TV Devices

Hoping to capitalise on the growing market of video-on-demand services, telco operators are bundling smart TVs or set-top boxes to their broadband services. Consumers with popular but data-hungry apps on their smart TVs, such as Netflix and YouTube, use more internet. Operators hope that easier access to streaming apps will make customers want to upgrade their internet accounts to accommodate the increased demand. After all, smart TVs are the best way to enjoy streaming services like Netflix, HBO or Disney+.

As more and more subscribers sign up for bundled services, telco operators and TV manufacturers will begin amassing larger fleets of Android TVs. Consequently, these operators will need reliable MDM software to keep all devices running smoothly.

Relying on older or default device management software can prove inadequate for today’s fleet maintenance demands. With hundreds, thousands, or even millions of subscribers, telcos can no longer afford to dispatch field service technicians to perform critical updates or installations. They also can’t afford to provide over-the-air updates with older, outdated protocols that take days or weeks to complete. A faster time-to-market turnaround for critical updates and installations reduces the downtimes of fleet devices.

Key Features of MDM for Android TV

Given their large subscriber base, telcos need a smart and efficient way to perform updates on scattered devices. They need a reliable mobile device management software that supports the following features:

Cloud-based System for Remote Services

At the minimum, telcos need a cloud-based system that can perform low-level device management and ad-hoc support. To ensure speed, security, and reliability, the MDM software must run on cloud platforms, like Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS offers reduced latency, redundancy, and end-to-end security and encryption.

A cloud-based system gives the MDM software full remote capabilities when managing and maintaining all fleet devices. It also means that system administrators and IT teams can service the devices remotely, reducing or eliminating the need for support calls and in-person intervention.

Assignable Access Levels

The ideal MDM system can also assign different access levels for various stakeholders within the organisation. System administrators issue permissions for IT support teams to access the software system and make changes to the settings. Sales, marketing, and executive teams can receive access to device usage data and customer profiles to gather insights and form strategies for the next sales cycle. Subscribers get user access permissions, granting them commercial use of the device for the duration of their subscription.

Robust Security

The ideal MDM software should also provide excellent security services to prevent the fleet device from unauthorised use, theft, or data breach. Expired subscriptions can trigger accounts teams to disable the device until they are renewed. Geolocation and tagging services ensure that each device is exactly where it’s supposed to be. Any unauthorised changes in location can result in the security team freezing or disabling the device. In case of unauthorised access or repeated unsuccessful attempts to log in, security can disable the device and wipe its data to prevent data theft.

Improve Your Work Environment With Better MDM for Android TV Software

The benefits of a dedicated mobile device management software for Android TV device fleets are undeniable. They can admirably perform routine management, maintenance, and security services for entire fleets—remotely, quickly, and efficiently. Remote capabilities mean a reduced need for IT teams to travel to subscribers’ individual locations for routine updates. In addition, low-level device management via cloud systems means telcos can perform updates to individual units, groups, or the entire fleet at once.

The right MDM for Android TV devices can vastly improve your support team’s performance. Even as your telco business continues to grow, the resources required to support, manage and maintain fleet devices remain low. Consider upgrading your software solutions with the new generation of MDM for Android TV devices today!