DAZN appoints Premier League’s Johnson

DAZN, the global sports streaming service, has announced that Dan Johnson has joined the company as SVP, Group Communications.

Johnson’s previous experience includes Premier League Director of Communications, and Executive Director, Digital, Marketing and Communications for Sport England, as well as senior advisory roles for Dow Jones and the NHS.

As SVP, Group Communications, Johnson will be supporting EVP, Group Communications, Daisy Wells, in delivering and coordinating all aspects of DAZN’s corporate and public affairs.

Wells commented: “It’s great to have Dan coming onboard as part of the DAZN team. His experience and network will add greatly to our ability to keep telling our story effectively and widely as the strength of what we deliver in our core markets of Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the US acts as a platform for our growing global offer.”

Johnson added: “It was an easy decision to join DAZN after speaking to Daisy and other senior leaders in the business. Their strategy to use their world-leading tech to deliver sports content and entertainment products on a global scale is compelling, and a story I not only want to help tell but be a part of too. I can’t wait to get properly going.”