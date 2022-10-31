Peacock adding Hallmark hub

Peacock has entered into an agreement with Hallmark Media to stream live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama as part of a first-of-its-kind linear plus SVoD deal for the network.

Going live in the US on November 2nd, the dedicated brand hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s homepage as a singular destination for all things Hallmark Media. The hub will feature live simulcasts of all three channels with current season programming available live and on-demand next day as well as a library of movies within the Hallmark library, including signature holiday favourites.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

“We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers,” said Wonya Lucas, President & CEO, Hallmark Media. “The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”

In addition to the live Hallmark channels, Peacock subscribers have access to the collection of Hallmark content on demand, including live and next-day access to series. The Hallmark-branded hub will also include a VoD collection containing new premiere movies and dozens of Hallmark movie classics all included with a Peacock Premium subscription.