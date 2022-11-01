Netflix acquires Spry Fox

Games developer Spry Fox is joining Netflix, becoming its sixth in-house games studio.

Spry Fox is an independent studio focused on cosy, original games. The company has seen success with titles including Alphabear, Cozy Grove and Triple Town (pictured) and Netflix said the addition will help accelerate its creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety in its gaming catalogue.

“When David and I founded Spry Fox twelve years ago, our goal was to create a place where kind, creative people could make beautiful, original games in a supportive environment that brought happiness to the people who played them,” said Daniel Cook, co-founder of Spry Fox. “After many heartfelt conversations, we are all excited about joining Netflix as an in-house game studio and building amazing games together.”

“We look forward to creating games with a studio whose values — a relentless focus on employee and player joy — align closely with ours. Our games journey has only just begun, but I’m proud of the foundational work we’ve been doing to build out our in-house creative capacity so that we can deliver the best possible games experience — including no ads and no in-app purchases — to our members as part of their membership,” added Amir Rahimi, VP of Netflix game studios.

