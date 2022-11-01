Spain: Smaller telcos taking on FTTH giants

Smaller Spanish telcos – namely Digi, Avatel and Finetwork – are increasingly gaining momentum in the country, reaching 1.45 million FTTH customers and snapping at the heels of the established operators.

The three smaller operators have gained 400,000 FTTH customers since January and could reach 2 million in the first half of next year, according to The Objective.

They are collectively closing in on Vodafone and MásMóvil with 2.9 million and 3.1 million FTTH customers reported to the CMNC, respectively. Movistar and Orange lead the market with 5.8 million and 3.8 million, respectively.

Digi currently has 658,000 FTTH customers; Avatel, 600,000 and Finetwork around 200,000. These smaller operators are driving the market to a tougher competition as a result of their aggressive, low-cost offers to the detriment of the largest operators.