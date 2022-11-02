BARB makes Netflix numbers widely available

Following the recent announcement that Netflix has signed up to UK television audience ratings service BARB, the bureau is making its reporting of Netflix viewing widely available.

Netflix is now included in BARB’s gold-standard UK audience measurement for live and VOSDAL (viewed on same day as live) viewing, known as overnight viewing, as well as consolidated viewing, for viewing over a 7-day, 28-day or any user-defined period.

BARB will also deliver the definitive report of the most-watched shows each week by extending its weekly reporting of the top 50 shows on its website to incorporate shows across all broadcast channels and SVoD services, including the three leading SVoD providers: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix (should they feature in the week’s top 50). The first comprehensive report of the most-watched shows across all linear and on-demand services will be available on November 15th, for viewing during the week ending November 6th.

The second report will be available on November 22nd, for viewing during the week ending November 13th. This will potentially include viewing to the fifth series of The Crown on Netflix following its November 9th launch.

In addition, from the second week of November 2022, BARB will publicly report the monthly reach and share of viewing for broadcaster groups and SVoD/AVoD services which account for more than 0.5 per cent of total identified viewing.

“As our viewing figures for Netflix become more public, it’s clear the leading SVoD service is a settled part of the television ecosystem,” stated Justin Sampson, Chief Executive of BARB. “And our independent data will clarify how Netflix and other SVoD services compete with broadcasters, who continue to account for the lion’s share of viewing.”

“For many programmes, our overnight ratings are a snapshot of their popularity. Viewers increasingly watch programmes at a time that suits them, so consolidated ratings over seven, or even 28, days are widely regarded as a better gauge of a programme’s success. Our definitive weekly report of the most-watched shows across all linear and on-demand services focuses on viewing in the first seven days,” he advised.