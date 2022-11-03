Netflix rolls out ad tier

Netflix’s ‘Basic with ads’ plan rolls out today (November 3rd) in 8 territories – the UK, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and the US.

Netflix Basic with ads is an ad-supported subscription plan that allows subscribers to watch movies and TV shows at a lower price. With this plan, viewers can stream Netflix in HD video quality (up to 720p) on one supported phone, tablet, computer, or TV at a time. Subscribers also have access to Netflix games without any ads.

Ads will be shown before or during most TV shows and movies. Viewers can can expect to see an average of 4 minutes of ads per hour. Some movies and TV shows will not be available in the tier due to licensing restrictions (and can be identified via a lock icon), and downloads are not included.

In the UK, the Basic ad tier price starts at £4.99 per month and will be available from 4pm.

The ad tier is already available in Mexico and Canada (since November 1st) and will roll out in Spain on November 10th.