AMC Networks, Roku expand partnership

AMC Networks and Roku have announced an expanded partnership that will feature AMC Networks’ content and targeted streaming services across The Roku Channel’s ecosystem. The agreement includes the addition of 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels created and programmed by AMC Networks to The Roku Channel, including an exclusive channel, AMC Showcase, which will feature many of AMC’s signature dramas including Mad Men.

The global, multi-year agreement will continue to make AMC Networks’ targeted streaming services like AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV available to viewers through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. Through the expanded partnership, AMC Network’s HIDIVE anime service will also launch as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel at a later time. Roku will also bring users of The Roku Channel an expanded lineup of AVoD content from AMC Networks, including movies and reality shows from WE tv.

“This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with one of our most important and long-term partners, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to The Roku Channel’s audience including, for the first time, the addition of 11 of our curated FAST channels,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “It also serves our strategic goal of distributing and windowing our high-quality content across a coordinated ecosystem that includes our own networks and streaming services and leading partner platforms. We are thrilled to be in business with Roku and to have expanded this key partner relationship for years to come.”

“The Roku Channel is thrilled to announce its expanded relationship with longtime partner AMC Networks,” added Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming, Roku, “Everyday, audiences come to The Roku Channel for easy access to a wide range of entertainment options. We are constantly working to enhance our programming portfolio to meet the needs of our users. Through this multi-faceted expansion of our partnership, we are pleased to provide our audiences with even more top content, plus exclusive programming, from AMC Networks, and look forward to connecting AMC Networks with viewers across The Roku Channel’s programming ecosystem.”