Italian TV audiences continued to decrease in H1

The average day TV audience (DTT and satellite) in Italy during H1 2022 amounted to 8.87 million, down 10.4 per cent year-on-year, while in prime time it dropped by 11.9 per cent to 20.67 million.

The data comes from the latest report by Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom).

In June 2022 alone, the average day TV audience was 7.4 million (-9.8 per cent), while the prime-time audience was 16.8 million, down by 2.74 million.

In H1 2022, Rai lead with an average daily share of 38.6 per cent (-1.4 per cent), followed by Mediaset with 37.4 per cent (+2.3 per cent), Discovery with 7.8 per cent (-0.3 per cent), Comcast/Sky with 7 per cent (+0.2 per cent) and La7 with 4.5 per cent (+0.1 per cent).

Rai was also the leader in prime time with a 40.3 per cent share (-1.1 per cent), ahead of Mediaset with 37.8 per cent (+2.7 per cent), Comcast/Sky with 6.8 per cent (-0.5 per cent), Discovery with 6.4 per cent (-0.2 per cent) and La7 with 5.4 per cent (-0.2 per cent).

The number of users of subscription-based VoD platforms reached 13.7 million in June 2022, down from 16.4 million in December 2021 but up from 13.4 million in June 2021.

Netflix led with 9 million unique users (+4.7 per cent on H1 2021), followed by Prime Video with 6.4 million (+12.4 per cent), while Disney+, with 3.4 million, recorded the highest growth (+43 per cent). Also recording a growing trend (+21.6 per cent) was DAZN with 2.3 million unique users, followed by Now with 1 million.

Italians spent around 37 million hours per month watching content on subscription-based VoD sites, down from 44 million in June 2021.

Viewing time for Netflix was down by 13.6 per cent to 196 million hours, while Prime Video registered 21.6 per cent growth to 36 million hours.

Similarly, Disney+ and DAZN also performed positively, with viewing hours growing 8 million to 15 million and from 3 million to 5 million, respectively.

In addition, there were 32.3 million unique users of free VoD platforms, down from 35.7 million in December 2021 and 37 million in June 2021, with the most popular being News Mediaset Sites, Sky TG24 and RaiPlay.