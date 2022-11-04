Movistar secures rights to Supercopa and Copa del Rey

Movistar, Spain’s largest pay-TV platform Movistar, has acquired TV rights to the Supercopa (Super Cup) and Copa del Rey football tournamnets until 2025.

Movistar will air the Supercopa from January 11th to 15th with matches played in South Arabia featuring Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis.

Every season Movistar will also air 55 matches from Copa del Rey – 45 of them on an exclusive basis.

The Spanish Football Federation aims to get €120 million over the next three years for the National and International sale of Copa del Rey’s TV rights.