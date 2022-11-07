ITVX goes live on December 8

ITV has confirmed that its new streaming platform, ITVX, will roll out in the UK on December 8th.

Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, ITV says that viewers can expect a new and improved product experience, as well as more new and exclusive programmes to stream for free.

ITVX will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks, to ensure viewers have full access to all content, including the exclusive streaming titles which will go live on December 8th.

At launch, viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content in HD, and ITVX will drop new and exclusive programmes every week of the year. Flagship titles premiering at launch include A Spy Among Friends (pictured), Tell Me Everything, The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome.

Viewers can also access a full range of ITV drama past and present to go on the service, as well as documentaries, cult classics and hundreds of movies which will all stream for free. Movies available at launch will include the Back to the Future trilogy, the Despicable Me trilogy, Wonder Woman and many more. Factual commissions due in 2023 include Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight (working title), The Rise and Fall of Boris Becker (working title) and A Murder in the Family.



All ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX, as well as additional FAST channels, and a dedicated news section on ITVX.

ITV’s Chief Executive, Carolyn McCall, commented: “We’re really excited to launch ITVX, with more content available than ever before, and a whole range of exclusive commissions. ITVX is powered by a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget, and an integrated technology and data platform providing a high quality, and more personalised viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”

ITVX will offer viewers the the choice to access free content with ads, or opt for an ad-free paid subscription. Paying subscribers will also have access to BritBox UK.