Atresmedia trolls US streamers

Atresmedia, operator of six FTA TV channels in Spain, including Antena 3 TV and La Sexta, has publicly ridiculed the biggest global streaming platforms services in the country – namely Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and Disney+ – for including advertising (or launching a cheaper tier with ads in Netflix’s case) on their services, despite previous claims to the contrary.

A huge billboard has been erected in the Plaza Pedro Zerolo square in Madrid that reads: “This is a message from Atresmedia Television to all those who said they would not broadcast advertising: Welcome to TV!”.

The billboard is written in the different fonts and colour schemes used by the aforementioned platforms.

The poster take further shots, noting: “We have been making brands and content co-exist for more than thirty years. And that has made us the leading television channel in our country. We believe that competition makes us better, so if you have any doubts or need any advice, you can write to us”.

It then signs off with a contact email address.