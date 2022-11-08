Viaplay device partnership with VIDAA

Viaplay Group and Hisense’s Smart TV platform VIDAA have agreed a multi-market, multi-year device partnership. The Viaplay streaming service app will be pre-installed on all Hisense Smart TVs sold in Viaplay’s current direct-to-consumer markets and in North America, where Viaplay will launch in early 2023.

The Viaplay app will receive premium placement in the Hisense user interface, and a dedicated Viaplay button will be added to all new Hisense TV remote control units sold in the Nordic region.

Hisense is the world’s second-largest TV brand by volume share of shipments and has a global footprint. Launched in 2019, the company’s VIDAA platform is available in all Hisense markets and supports a range of Smart TV apps and technologies.

Philip Wågnert, Viaplay Group Chief Technology & Product Officer, commented: “Viaplay is a unique service, and we want our compelling line-up of premium Viaplay Originals, the world’s best live sports and much more to be easily available on every relevant platform. Teaming up with VIDAA will expand our reach and enable even more viewers, including in our upcoming North American markets, to experience Viaplay for themselves.”

Nick Ruczaj, Vice President, Content, VIDAA, added: “This is a very exciting opportunity for both parties as well as for streaming enthusiasts. At VIDAA, we believe in making streaming services accessible and affordable to a diverse demographic, and partnering with a leading industry player that offers a wide array of multinational content such as Viaplay is an essential part of that process.”