BBC, ITV to share Euro 2024 and 2028

ITV and the BBC will show both UEFA Euro 2024 and UEFA Eueo 2028 under a new deal agreed with UEFA.



The broadcasters will split the rights to each tournament equally, with matches divided between broadcasters until a shared final. This arrangement maintains free to air coverage of the men’s UEFA European Championships and reflects the pattern for multiple previous UEFA Euros and FIFA World Cups, as well as the forthcoming Qatar World Cup, which begins on November 20th.



Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, will see 24 teams compete across 51 matches during the tournament, with the hosts and format for UEFA Euro 2028 yet to be decided.



Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This deal keeps the Euros available on free to air television for viewers for the coming years. Having delivered the biggest ever UK single channel football audience of 27.6 million at last year’s Euros’, for England’s semi-final victory over Denmark, we’re looking forward to bringing to the widest audiences the very best coverage of tournaments that have such broad appeal.”



Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, said: “The BBC has proven time and again that we have the ability to bring the biggest sporting events to the widest audience. The previous UEFA European Championships were a huge success so we’re delighted that we’ve completed this deal for the next two tournaments that we hope will provide even more memorable moments for viewers.”



Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director UEFA, added: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with ITV and the BBC. Each partner brings in-depth knowledge and expertise to the broadcasting of the UEFA European Football Championship and we look forward to the extensive and excellent coverage for the fans across the UK.”