FAST Channels TV lands on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus, the streaming service available on Samsung Smart TVs, continues to expand its lineup of extensive entertainment options for all audience demographics, free of charge, with two new channels from FAST Channels TV; HITS Mexicanos and Danger TV, will offer viewers the opportunity to listen to their favourite music and be on the edge of their seats with moments of action and danger.

In Hits Mexicanos viewers will enjoy the best hits of legendary Mexican artists from various periods. It is an outstanding selection that encompasses multiple musical styles, such as Ballad, Ranchera and Banda, as well as Tribal, Pop and Rock.

“We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to bring our Hits Mexicanos to viewers in Mexico. HITS Mexicanos provides Mexican music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s with the Mexican artists of the time,” said Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV.

Mexican Samsung Smart TV users will also be able to watch Danger TV, a channel that showcases the best series and movies full of adrenaline and adventure from around the world, including extreme weather, speed, and much more.

“At Samsung TV Plus we always strive to deliver a variety of premium content for our viewers. With the arrival of these channels, our Mexican audience will be able to listen to music that has marked generations enjoy the best in danger and adventure videos,” said Aline Jabbour, Director of Business Development and Content Acquisitions for Latin America at Samsung TV Plus.

With these new channel launches, the best of TV is still in one place. Samsung TV Plus is pre-installed on 2017-2022 Samsung Smart TVs. There are no fees, no credit cards or subscriptions required. Simply open the app for instant access to news channels, entertainment, and more.

FAST Channels TV works with content owners and platforms to provide additional content, technology, apps, and monetisation services, allowing its partners to focus their resources on securing additional premium content and the marketing efforts that will define a project’s success.

To put your content on a platform or channel, or to take any of the current FAST Channels TV line-up please get in touch on info@fastchannels.tv and for more information regarding FAST Channels TV platform, visit fastchannels.tv.