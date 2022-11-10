Guinness World Records content deal with WeShort

The new production arm of Guinness World Records, GWR Studios, has entered into a content partnership with WeShort, the on-demand entertainment platform dedicated to short films.

The development agreement will see GWR Studios work with WeShort to create short-form series to stream exclusively on WeShort’s platform in 2023. WeShort launched in 2021 and is available to viewers in over 100 countries worldwide. This marks the first content development partnership to be entered into by the newly formed GWR Studios.

Alessandro Loprieno, Founder and CEO of WeShort, said: “We have a discerning audience who want to be enthralled, entertained and inspired by amazing stories told with cinematic quality. GWR Studios are masters at presenting humanity at its most incredible and we look forward to celebrating this with our collaboration.”

Karen Gilchrist, VP of Television and Digital for Guinness World Records added: “We’re excited to partner with WeShort who share our high-quality production values. GWR Studios has a fantastic track record of creating compelling short-form content and this partnership is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the achievements of our record holders, brought to audiences through the talent and passion of our dedicated filmmakers.”

Alongside the development of new content, WeShort will be the first platform to premiere Guinness World Records Shorts (10 x 10’) this December. The series celebrates the heart-warming stories behind the record attempts of some of the most amazing people on our planet.