ProSiebenSat.1 eyeing Sky Deutschland?

Sky Deutschland, already on the sales forecourt, is reported to have German commercial broadcasting giant ProSiebenSat.1 exploring a deal to buy the Comcast-owned pay-TV broadcaster. Reuters is quoting two sources “close to the matter”.

Comcast acquired Sky Deutschland as part of its overall purchase of Sky’s European pay-TV assets in a $40 billion (€39.9bn) purchase in 2018.

Reuters says that Comcast is working with advisors at PJT Partners on the disposal, but its report stresses that there is no certainty that the deal will happen especially with the fact that ProSiebenSat.1’s business is almost totally focused on free-to-air advertising-led broadcasting.

General reports suggest that Sky’s German operations – with its subscriptions sourced from the German-language nations of Germany, Austria and to a smaller extent Switzerland – could be worth €1 billion.

The reports follow on from a disappointing set of results for Sky Europe in its Q3 numbers (to September 30th) unveiled on October 27th. For the nine months ended September 30th 2022, Sky revenue decreased 11 per cent to $13.5 billion.