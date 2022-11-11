Eutelsat maintains 2022 dividend

Eutelsat held its AGM in Paris on November 10th. Top of the list of decisions made was confirmation that its dividend for this year (its trading year to June 30th 2022) will be maintained. Investors have a choice of either accepting the 93 cents/share dividend, or to take newly-issued shares in Eutelsat at the option price of €7.27 per share.

The dividend will be paid on December 16th. The shares go ‘ex-dividend’ on November 17th.

The share purchase option comes about as a result of the proposed merger between Eutelsat and mega-constellation OneWeb. Eutelsat has already said that for the next three trading years its dividend payment is being suspended.

Other decisions made include:

· Ratification of the appointment of Eva Berneke as Director;

· Appointment of Fleur Pellerin as Director;

· Appointment of CMA-CGM as Director. CMA-CGM will be represented by Michel Sirat;

· Renewal of the mandate of Bpifrance Participations as Director. Bpifrance Participations will be represented by Samuel Dalens;

· Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy.

The Eutelsat board remains composed of 10 members, 50 per cent of whom are women and 70 per cent of whom are independent.