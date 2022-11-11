Netflix signs up Chris Rock for first live stream

Netflix has announced that renowned comedian and actor, Chris Rock, will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023.



“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”

This will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, , debuted in February 2018.

A date and venue for the second, live special will be revealed soon.