Italy: 3m receive TV via Tivùsat DTH platform

The number of Italian households receiving TV via the Tivùsat DTH platform reached 2.82 million at the beginning of November. The total number of activated smart cards amounted to 4.45 million, a figure that includes second and third homes.

The management team at Tivùsat is confident that, thanks to 4K broadcasts of the World Cup in Qatar on the Rai4K channel, the satellite platform will soon reach the threshold of 3 million households and 5 million active cards.

Tivùsat’s current offer consists of 130 TV channels, of which over 70 are in HD, including 14 Rai channels, 13 Mediaset channels and eight channels from the Warner Bros Discovery group, including the recently launched Warner TV.

The line-up also includes seven channels in 4K, include the afore-mentioned Rai 4K.

An estimated 30 per cent of the Italian households have access to satellite TV, a figure that besides Tivùsat includes the Sky Italia pay-TV platform.