Two new CEOs at Mediaset Spain

The board of directors of Mediaset Spain, owner of Tele 5 and Cuatro among other channels, has appointed Alessandro Salem and Massimo Musolino as co-CEOs of the group to replace Paolo Vasile, effective from January 1st 2023.

Both executives have already been working for the company. Salem has “extensive experience”, according to the company, both on the editorial and advertising scopes. Currently, Salem is the General Director of Content at RTI (Reti Televisive Italiane), and has also worked in the past for Publitalia ’80 and Publiespaña.

Musolino, as co-CEO, will be also be responsible for operations and management over which he has previously been General Director

Mediaset has also extended executive powers to the current president of the group, Borja Prado, in “matters of institutional and external relations, legal and regulatory issues, internal audit and social responsability”. Mario Rodríguez will be attached to the president role whereas Stefano Sala has been appointed as CEO of Publiespaña.