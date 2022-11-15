Hulu adds 14 channels to Live TV line-up

Premium streaming service Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV line-up including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV, and six channels from music video network Vevo.

The additions bolster Hulu + Live TV’s offering, providing viewers with a full, live and on-demand TV experience. The subscription now includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, national and local news, and entertainment, Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, award-winning Originals, next-day network TV shows, access to Disney+ and ESPN+, and features such as unlimited DVR.

“We have been listening to our subscribers and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service just in time for the holidays,” said Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships for Hulu. “With these additions, Hulu + Live TV continues to be one of the most valuable live TV streaming destinations on the market, offering subscribers access to more than 85 live channels and entire on-demand content libraries from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.”

The launch schedule for the new channels is:

November 1st

The Weather Channel

Comedy.TV

November 14th

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama (with Entertainment Add-On)

December 1st

Vevo Pop

Vevo Hip-Hop

Vevo Country

Vevo ‘80s

Vevo ‘90s

Vevo Holiday

TheGrio Television Network

JusticeCentral.TV

The Weather Channel en Español