ITV launches retail media partnerships at Palooza

ITV has announced new retail media partnerships with two of the UK’s largest brands among a raft of announcements at the Palooza gala.

Created with Tesco’s customer data partner, dunnhumby, and Boots Media Group, ITV’s new Matchmaker service allows FMCG advertisers who supply both retail giants to enhance their VOD targeting with category shopper audiences on ITVX using their loyalty card data, and measure precise sales uplift among those who’ve seen an ad.

The service was unveiled at ITV’s gala along with the news the channel is to launch a brand new version of its premium advanced advertising platform. Planet V 2.0 sees beta testing starting immediately, and the new pilot platform, entirely owned by ITV, aims to put even more control into buyers’ hands.

The announcement came alongside the news that ITV’s AdLabs has launched its new free reporting tool, Share of Voice by ITV, allowing quicker measurement of the impact of campaigns.

With the launch of the new ITVX streaming platform, it was announced that AdLabs’ work with more than 100 customers has resulted in 14 new concepts being explored, including FAST channel partnerships, in-content shoppable advertising, dynamic A/B testing, and playback control among the first wave of potential innovations in the New Year.

The star-studded event on November 15th, hosted by Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling and featuring star turns from Beverley Knight, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and Dermot O’Leary, hosted agencies and clients of ITV at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Kelly Williams, ITV’s Managing Director, Commercial, said: “These new announcements mean clients can use our tools to buy better campaigns – by taking greater control, through better targeting, gaining richer knowledge of audiences and working with us on the very latest concepts we have in beta. The launch of our ITVX free streaming service presents a step-change in our commercial offering, meaning we can deliver significant incremental reach in high quality, brand safe content. What it also means is we can provide brands with new ways to deliver their messages to new audiences.”

MATCHMAKER

ITV’s Matchmaker solution is entirely cookieless, utilising InfoSum’s privacy-first data collaboration platform to securely match ITV’s existing registered first-party audience with Tesco’s Clubcard and Boots’ Advantage Card databases.

According to IAB Europe the retail media market is already worth €8bn, and is largely dominated by ad spend in the digital media market, so ITV’s AdLabs commercial innovation team is delighted to launch partnerships with two leading retailers concurrently.

PLANET V 2.0

Built entirely on customer feedback, by bringing every agency group into its design process, and with a new, customisable design, Planet V 2.0 aims to put even more control into buyers’ hands.

Planet V allows both advertisers and agencies control over the planning, purchasing and reporting of their campaigns. The new platform, built to coincide with the launch of ITV’s new streaming service ITVX, will provide users with a new look, better functionality and more parameters to help build more effective campaigns.

Building on the UK’s second largest self-serve programmatic video platform, the pilot is planned to start with a select number of customers before being rolled out more widely.

SHARE OF VOICE BY ITV

ITV’s AdLabs has launched its new share of voice reporting tool, powered by Adalyser, allowing brands to measure their TV presence and compare themselves to others in their market.

The new service, Share of Voice by ITV, means analysis that may have previously taken customers hours can now be done in minutes.

By harnessing the power of BARB, Clearcast and Nielsen data, ITV’s new self-service tool provides actionable insights fast, allowing customers to see how their brand’s SOV stacks-up against competitors in detail.

The platform allows customisation across audience, competitor profile, category, TV media and regional footprint, with the aim of allowing planners and their clients to make timely decisions by knowing what impact their campaigns have had, so they can maximise their audiences, look through the lens of untapped audiences and potentially discover hidden opportunities.

14 NEW ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES BEING EXPLORED FOR ITVX

ITV Commercial’s roadmap for ITVX helped bring more than 100 individuals from across the industry on board to help prioritise opportunities on the new free streaming service. Among those concepts being explored going into 2023 are shorter ad time lengths, FAST channel sponsorship, and playback control.

So far the team reports it has seen particular interest in shoppable advertising and A/B testing, and that feedback will shape the first wave of ITVX opportunities in the New Year, once the service is fully live.