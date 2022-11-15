Salto future in balance

French streaming service owned by TF1, M6 and France Télévisions, could be sold or shut down if no buyer is forthcoming.

Launched in 2020 the streamer is an effort to give subscribers a local alternative to and other global providers. Priced at €7-13 Salto has around one million subscribers, paying between €7 and €13 per month. Netflix currently has over 10 million.

The service features catch-up content from 19 different channels belonging to TF1, France Télévisions and M6, as well as premieres of upcoming shows, and fresh content available for streaming. Recently there have been tensions between France Télévisions and the two commercial channels, TF1 and M6, after they unveiled their proposed merger in May 2021. France Télévisions said it wanted to exit Salto, and TF1 and M6 said they would buy France Télévisions’ stake if their merger was greenlit by the anti-trust board, which it wasn’t.

A meeting between Salto’s three shareholders will take place before the end of the month to decide how to proceed with the streamer, according to local reports.