FAST Channels TV partners with South Florida PBS

FAST Channels TV has partnered with PBS’ Health Channel to deliver a new FAST channel which will include a line-up of Health Channel original productions.

Health Insiders digs deep into reliable medical information, spotlighting gripping patient stories and actionable advice from doctors, specialists, nurses, nutritionists and fitness specialists.

Doctor Q & A provides viewers across the country with access to medical and health experts from some of the most prestigious institutions in the nation, such as Duke University, Northwestern University School of Medicine, Miami Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute, University of Pittsburg, and the Newport Heart Medical Group, to name a few. These 30-minute programmes feature the nation’s top medical experts answering health and wellness questions submitted by viewers. Some of the topics discussed on Doctor Q & A are stomach pain, reflux disease, and IBS; caring for your back; Alzheimer’s Disease; plastic surgery; prostate cancer; bone health; and getting a good night’s sleep, among others.

Smartlife is a fast-paced programme that delivers reliable and accurate health and wellness information alongside the latest health news, to fuel viewers lifestyles with enjoyable exercise, healthy eating plans, and patient testimonials.

FAST Channels TV works with content owners and platforms to provide additional content, technology, apps, and monetisation services, allowing its partners to focus their resources on securing additional premium content and the marketing efforts that will define a project’s success.

On partnering with FAST Channels TV, Dolores (Sukhdeo) Alonso Fernandez, South Florida PBS President & CEO, stated: “By distributing our content via FAST Channels TV and reaching a wider audience, we are hopeful that the Health Channel will inspire, inform, and encourage viewers to live a healthier life.”

Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV, commented: “The addition of South Florida PBS’ Health Channel to FAST Channels TV’s diverse content catalogue further demonstrates our commitment to expand and deliver top tier entertainment, opening up new opportunities for customers to get their content in front of global audiences”. The Health Channel has already launched on FlixHouse and HeroGo TV. It is available in the USA and Canada on Mometu.