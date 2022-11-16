MYTF1 MAX now on Samsung Smart TVs

VoD service MYTF1 MAX is now available on Samsung Smart TVs. At a time when connected TV is growing rapidly in France (with nearly one in two households owning a Smart TV), the agreement signed with Samsung Electronics France is in line with the TF1 group’s strategy to make its content accessible on all media and to support the changing video consumption habits of the French.

Owners of Samsung Smart TV will be able to subscribe – via the application store – to MYTF1 MAX offer, giving them access to all TF1 group’s programmes (live TV channels, thousands of hours of content in replay for up to 30 days, previews) without commercial break and in superior quality (HD) for greater viewing comfort.

Owners of Samsung Smart TV will also be able to benefit from MYTF1’s AVoD offer free of charge: a rich and premium catalogue (4,900 hours of content, 250 programmes, 8,000 episodes).

With the launch of MYTF1 MAX, Samsung Smart TVs once again offer an intuitive, simple and fast experience by offering premium content from TF1 group. This performance is the result of Samsung’s desire to innovate and always offer the latest services available, and 95 per cent of owners are satisfied with their Samsung Smart TV.

MYTF1 MAX is available for €2.99 per month without commitment and €29.99 per year, subject to change.