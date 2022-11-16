SpaceX seeking fresh funding?

SpaceX is reported to be seeking to raise around $1 billion (€0.96bn) in fresh funding in a formal offering. If successful it would value Elon Musk’s business at around $150 billion, a 20 per cent increase in SpaceX’s value.

The offering would be aimed at helping employees and shareholders cash out, two of the sources said. That view appears to contradict earlier information from a separate source that the offering would raise up to $1 billion for SpaceX via a new share issuance, reported Reuters.

The share offering will be priced at around $85 per share.

Musk raised another $250 million back in August for SpaceX and taking the total raised this year (to date) of $2 billion. At the time SpaceX was valued at $127 billion. At that time the cash came from 5 investors including South Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments.