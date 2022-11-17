Channel 4, Nectar360 data partnership

Channel 4’s commercial division, 4Sales, has announced a new data partnership with Nectar360, the UK loyalty programme, that aims to enhance advertiser targeting on Channel 4’s streaming platform, All 4.

FMCG brands will now be able to tailor their adverts on All 4 to groups of users based on their recent shopping habits within Sainsbury’s supermarkets, meaning users will be shown more relevant adverts from brands they like and want to see.­­

PepsiCo brands Walkers Baked and Pepsi Max are the launch test partners for the product, with OMD as their media planning and buying agency – alongside McCain and L’Oréal with media agencies PHD and Essence.

At the end of the campaign, once a brand has served viewers with its targeted adverts, Channel 4 and Nectar360 will provide data to show how many customers purchased the product after seeing it on All 4.

Jonathan Lewis, Channel 4’s Head of Commercial Innovation and Partners, said: “This partnership is another example of 4Sales’ dedication to offering market-leading addressable advertising innovation. Strategic partnerships like this collaboration with Nectar360, are a key pillar in our Future4 strategy, which is driving Channel 4’s transformation into a digital-first PSB while retaining its distinctive brand and public service impact. By being able to better target viewers, we hope to improve the effectiveness of our advertising partner’s brand campaigns whilst offering All 4 users a more tailored advertising experience.”

Amir Rasekh, Director of Nectar360, commented: “Our partnership with Channel 4 allows us to further our ambitions to grow our digital retail media proposition. This creates value for our customers through highly targeted relevant advertising, and our brands through creating new ways for them to reach in market customers for their products. We’re really excited to see the output of the trial with 4Sales before we roll out to the wider market.”

Ed Sanderson, Head of UK Media & TCP at PepsiCo, added: “The core of what we do at PepsiCo is being consumer-centric and a data-driven approach is a crucial part of maintaining a consumer-centric strategy. We’re looking forward to expanding our targeting and personalisation at scale through Channel 4’s partnership with Nectar360, and assessing the business impact”

As the youngest-profiling UK PSB streaming service, All 4, provides unique advertising opportunities for brands. Alongside tools like the ENG4GE creative suite, this partnership further helps brands unlock the full potential of the platform’s database of 25 million registered viewers, which includes 80 per cent of the UK’s 16-24 and 16–34-year-olds.