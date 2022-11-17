MrBeast ranked #1 YouTuber

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, now officially boasts the most subscriptions on the video-sharing platform.

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, has held the title for almost a decade, since 2013. The Swedish gamer became the first YouTuber to surpass 100 million subscribers in 2019. But Mr Beast has now claimed the throne, gaining his 112 millionth subscriber this month, putting him above PewDiePie’s 111 million.

MrBeast’s videos largely focus on philanthropy, seeing him give away large amounts of cash and huge prizes, as well as perform charity work. A-list guests on recent videos have included Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gordon Ramsay and Billie Eilish; whilst other popular videos have seen Mr Beast create a real-life version of Squid Games, and a Willy Wonka style chocolate factory.

While MrBeast has become the most-subscribed individual user on YouTube, he cannot claim the biggest YouTube channel. That accolade currently belomgs to T-Series, an Indian music video publishing company, with more than 229 million subscribers.