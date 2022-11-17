Samsung expands game streaming

Samsung Electronics has announced new ways for players to experience its game streaming offering with the addition of new gaming partners, new gaming bundles, and the introduction of game streaming to select Samsung 2021 TV models and 4K.



Antstream Arcade and Blacknut are both heading to Samsung’s gaming offering in 2023.



Antstream Arcade is a cloud gaming service that provides players access to over 1,500 iconic games and weekly new multiplayer challenges and tournaments. Samsung TV Owners will soon be able to battle their friends and the global community at some of the best games from the 80s, 90s and 00s, from Pac-Man to Mortal Kombat and Metal Slug, on select Samsung Smart TVs.



“Antstream Arcade believes that combining gaming’s past with gaming’s future will push the industry forward to the next era of video games,” said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream Arcade. “What fulfills that promise better than retro arcade games played on Samsung’s most advanced Smart TVs? Game streaming provides gamers with more opportunities to play games they love or classics they missed out on.”



With a growing 500+ Premium PC and console Games catalogue, Blacknut Cloud Gaming subscription based service offers unlimited access to gaming content for TV screens. Blacknut allows a ‘click and play; experience, allowing up to 5 players to play simultaneously on any compatible smartphone, PC or smart TV. Blacknut’s library focuses on Core and Casual family members, delivering a wealth of titles spanning classic AAA games, indie favorites, story-driven adventures, strategy and also a collection of racing and sports games. Blacknut’s members can enjoy acclaimed hits, such as Metro Exodus, Overcooked as well as a collection of Disney games.



“Blacknut is now bringing the largest Cloud Gaming catalog included in one subscription to Samsung, the number one game streaming destination,” said Nabil Laredj, VP, Business Development & Licensing at Blacknut. “We designed Blacknut as a family gaming platform including five player profiles that can play simultaneously. Bringing our service to Samsung devices allows more gamers to experience the future of gaming.”



Holiday Bundles



From now through December 31st 2022, purchasers of a new Samsung QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, QN800B, QN850B, QN900B or S95B, can get an Xbox controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with their new TV.



Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox GamePass lets players stream hundreds of high-quality Xbox games directly on select 2022 Samsung Smart TV’s through Samsung Gaming Hub with no console required. The included controller means you can get straight into Cloud Gaming at its best, as soon as you bring your new TV home. Purchasers of a new Samsung Q60B or Q80B TV are also eligible to receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included.



Bringing Cloud Games to 2021 Samsung Smart TV Owners



Rolling out through the end of the year, Samsung is giving more players access to game streaming through select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs. Samsung will make available individual apps from game streaming partners Xbox, Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik, with Blacknut and Antstream Arcade coming in 2023. By expanding the game streaming experience to select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs, existing Samsung customers will now have instant access to the same games available through the Samsung Gaming Hub on 2022 Smart TVs and Monitors.



“When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was ‘when is game streaming coming to my 2021 TV?’ Today we’re happy to share with our eager fans that they’ll be able to play the games they love before the end of the year,” said Mike Lucero, Head of Product for Gaming at Samsung Electronics. “With any leading Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and internet connection, millions of players will be able to access an expansive library of games ranging from the best AAAs to the hottest indies and retro games directly through partner apps on select 2021 Smart TVs, making Samsung devices a preferred destination for game streaming.”



Once available, the individual gaming apps can be downloaded in the Samsung App Store via the Media Hub directly on the TV.



4K Games on Samsung Smart TVs via NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW



Rolling out in the near future, the offering will enable GeForce NOW players to stream PC games at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second natively on 2022 and select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs without waiting for downloads, installs, patches or updates. A GeForce NOW premium membership is required for an enhanced experience including 4K resolution, faster frame rates, RTX ON, priority access to NVIDIA gaming servers and extended 8-hour session lengths.



Watch Samsung’s Gaming Hub in action in Conan O’Brien’s Clueless Gamer



Samsung and Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco are celebrating a long-awaited new episode of the hit series; Clueless Gamer. Eager fans have been waiting years for a new episode featuring O’Brien’s hilarious take on video games, and Team Coco’s resident video game expert Aaron Bleyaert will demonstrate how any gamer can play directly on their TV through the Xbox app with no console required.



“Helping to bring back a new episode of Clueless Gamer with Conan is a really great way for us to share the Gaming Hub in action,” said Sarah Tobin, Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Samsung Home Entertainment. “We can’t wait for gamers to watch Conan’s hilarious take on the future of gaming.”

