Spain: TV revenues down in Q2

TV revenues in Spain fell by 0.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 to €1 billion, with FTA TV taking €403.4 million (down 7.1 per cent) and pay-TV taking €506.1 million (up 2.5 per cent), according to the latest data from the CNMC.

Pay-TV subs grew by 7.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 9.1 million, out of which 60.7 per cent are subscribed to a convergent package.

Telcos reported a combined 0.8 per cent increase in revenues to €8.15 billion in the quarter. In retail revenues operators made €5.75 billion, a flat figure versus €5.74 billion in the same period last year. Wholesale revenues amounted to €2.4 billion, up 2.6 per cent year-on-year.

The three largest operators – Movistar, Orange and Vodafone – took 73.1 per cent of all revenues, down 1.4 per cent on the same period last year, with MásMóvil taking 10.7 per cent of the total.

Broadband lines grew by 3 per cent yearly to 16.7 million, with a penetration rate of 35.1 lines per 100 inhabitants.