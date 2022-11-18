Advanced Television

Canal+ to buy OCS?

November 18, 2022

By Colin Mann

French broadcaster Canal+ Group is reported to be in exclusive negotiations to acquire the film and pay-TV operations of French multiplay telco Orange.

The deal is understood to cover Orange Studio and OCS, the film, television, and pay-TV units of Orange. OCS is France’s second largest pay-TV service after Canal+. Any such deal would need approval from the relevant regulatory bodies, such as the Autorité de la concurrence (Competition Authority).

 

 

More to follow ….

