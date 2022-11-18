US multiplay operator Comcast has unveiled plans to deliver a personalised, interactive and bilingual viewing experience for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across its entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, the Xfinity Stream app and XClass TV.

The platforms will aggregate all available English and Spanish live coverage and on demand replays into one comprehensive destination, and include new features designed to bring the best and simplest FIFA World Cup viewing experience to pay-TV customers and streamers alike.

FOX Sports and Telemundo are the official FIFA World Cup English and Spanish language broadcast rights-holders for the tournament.

“The FIFA World Cup is going to be one of the biggest sporting events in 2022, and with streaming coverage from Peacock and Tubi, there will be more ways to watch than ever,” said Vito Forlenza, Executive Director, Product Management, Comcast. “Our platforms will bring together all the various viewing options into one comprehensive destination, making it easy for our customers – whether a pay TV customer with X1 or a steamer with Flex or XClass TV – to enjoy all 64 matches, live or on demand, in the language of their choice.”

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on X1 and Stream

X1 will once again deliver the most robust and feature-rich FIFA World Cup viewing experience, offering Xfinity TV customers a simple and intuitive way to access all tournament coverage from across networks and streaming services including Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, FOX, FS1, and Tubi.

The FIFA World Cup hub on Xfinity X1

This year’s destination, which can be accessed by saying “World Cup” or “Copa Mundial” into the Xfinity Voice Remote, will feature:

The first FIFA World Cup in Dolby Vision – only on Xfinity X1: Xfinity will be the only place in the US where fans can experience FOX’s live 4K match coverage in Dolby Vision HDR. Available on eligible X1 set-top boxes, this milestone marks the first-time U.S. consumers will get to experience the FIFA World Cup in best-in-class HDR when viewed through a Dolby Vision capable TV.

A personalised viewing experience: In just a few clicks, X1 customers can choose their favourite teams to create a custom FIFA World Cup viewing experience across devices, putting live coverage and match highlights of their favourite teams front and centre within the destination. They can also opt to get notifications directly on their TV and/or mobile device when their favourite team is about to take the pitch, and to get quick links to post-match highlights.

Interactive bracket: For the first time, X1’s tournament bracket will be interactive, enabling fans to track the latest schedule, get the latest scores and standings, and prepare for upcoming matches with the ability to set recordings or reminders.

DVR highlights: Leveraging machine learning technology within Comcast’s global technology platform, fans will find high-impact plays, such as goals, penalty kicks and amazing saves noted in the playback bar of their DVR recording so they can quickly catch up on the biggest moments from the match.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Comcast’s Streaming Platforms

On Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, Comcast will offer streamers a comprehensive destination that brings all tournament-related programming available to stream on the platform into one experience, including live matches and same-day replays of all 64 matches in Spanish from Peacock, same-day replays of all 64 matches in English available from Tubi, tournament highlights and analysis, and more.

The FIFA World Cup hub on Xfinity Flex

Flex customers wanting to experience more of the tournament can quickly and easily upgrade to Xfinity TV via the Stream app so they can access FOX’s and Telemundo live coverage.