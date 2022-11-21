Brunico leads bidding for NATPE assets

Brunico Communications has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of the National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE), including international content markets, conferences and events NATPE Global, NATPE Budapest, NATPE Streaming+ and the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

This agreement is contingent upon the outcome of an upcoming public auction, in which Brunico has been selected as the stalking-horse bidder by the NATPE board of directors and the United States Bankruptcy Court.

“Working in consultation with NATPE’s board, membership and longtime sponsors, we intend to orchestrate a full-scale return of all NATPE annual events, beginning with NATPE Budapest from June 26 to 28, 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel, and followed by NATPE Global in Miami during its traditional timeframe in January 2024,” says Brunico Communications President and CEO Russell Goldstein. “Brunico is dedicated to building on NATPE’s substantial legacy, and plans to invest significant resources in elevating this premiere North American-based global content marketplace. We look forward to welcoming the world’s leading content providers to connect with international buyers as part of the premium experience that only NATPE delivers.”

Based in Toronto, Canada, Brunico Communications is a specialist in the B2B event space, producing content markets and conferences including Realscreen Summit, Kidscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival, in addition to entertainment trade publications including Realscreen and Kidscreen.