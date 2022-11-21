NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) have confirmed the launch of DreamWorks – the 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment – for the first time in France on SFR, available on linear and on-demand. This launch follows on the heels of the 2022 launches in Mexico, Chile and Brazil.

DreamWorks is continuing its global momentum, having recently launched the channel with operators in Africa, Australia and India, while extending its reach in Asia via new affiliate deals in Hong Kong, The Philippines and Thailand. This latest launch will extend DreamWorks to 43 territories where it is available to 35 million households.

Now available on SFR in France, the channel offers all subscribers access to popular content from one of the world’s most recognisable animation studios.

“We are thrilled that DreamWorks is now available in over 40 countries, and we’re bringing our beloved DreamWorks characters to France with the first-ever channel launch, in partnership with SFR,” declared Jennifer Lawlor, SVP DreamWorks Animation International, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer. “This debut in France and our 2022 launches in Latin America and Brazil build upon on-going expansion of the channel – following on from recent launches Africa, India and Australia. We are excited to continue to grow DreamWorks’ footprint attracting new audiences with the very best in kids’ entertainment.”

DreamWorks presents a slate of fan-favourites for all the family with hero titles including The Adventures of Puss in Boots, All Hail King Julien and Dawn of the Croods – starring characters from the big screen in their own award-winning TV series. All programming is dubbed into local languages.