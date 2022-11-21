Forecast: Hybrid tiers to boost AVoD

Global AVoD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion (€88.1bn) in 2028, up from $38 billion in 2022, according to the AVOD Forecasts Update from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The top 10 countries will represent 81 per cent of the world’s total by 2028.

By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVoD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the US and three from China.

“An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVoD-SVoD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+,” says Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “These four platforms will generate AVoD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028 – or a quarter of the world’s total.”