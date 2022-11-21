Salto sell-off nears

French commercial broadcasters TF1 and M6 have confirmed their intention to exit SVoD platform Salto, co-owned with fellow PSB France Télévisions.

After the collapse of their planned merger, the supervisory board of both groups are understood to have decided to sell their shares, two years after the launch of the service.



At a time when France Télévisions’ president Delphine Ernotte-Cunci is looking for €45 million to finalise her budget, it’s far from sure that her group will be ready to reinject cash into the platform.



The platform – which has just raised its subscription fee, opting for a €7.99 one-price, commitment-free monthly package (or €69.90 a year) – curently has around 800,000 subscribers and predict passing the 1 million mark by year-end.



Both TF1 and M6 have been developing their own streaming services, with both AVoD and pay options (MyTF1 Max, 6Play Max).