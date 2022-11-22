Italy: TV market to contract by 1.1% in 2022

The TV market in Italy is set to contract by 1.1 per cent in 2022, according to the latest report from Rome-based ITMedia Consulting.

For its part, the pay-TV segment, which is in a process of reorganisation between traditional pay-TV and VoD, will grow by 4.4 per cent. OTT TV will continue on the path of strong growth, going from 11.6 million households in 2022 to 13.8 million in 2024.

In terms of resources, the market will grow at an average annual rate of 2.3 per cent over the next two years.

Sky Italia, Mediaset and Rai will account for 69 per cent of the total TV market in 2024, although they will lose share to other players, who will account for over 30 per cent of the total, fuelled by the growth of VoD.

In its report, ITMedia Consulting highlights that viewers are progressively migrating from traditional linear TV to broadband video streaming services. As a result, the market share of new entrants has tripled in just four years, increasing competition in the TV market.