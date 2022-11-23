AfroLandTV partners with FAST Channels TV

African movies are some of the most diverse and interesting stories in the world. Whether told around a campfire or passed down generations through cinematic excellence. Global audiences are now more receptive to African movies. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a record shattering box office thus November, opening to over $180 million domestically in the US. It’s well on its way to grossing a billion dollars globally.

With the holiday season upon us, there is no better way to celebrate than watching diverse authentic Black movies and TV. From music and dance to comedy and drama, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So, kick back, relax, and enjoy the holidays with free African movies and TV on AfroLandTV.

AfroLandTV is a Comcast NBCUniversal backed a free advertising streaming service and they partnered with Fast Channels TV to bring thousands of hours of Black, African and Nollywood live TV to the AfroLandTV platform. AfroLandTV is the biggest Pan African streaming platform in North America and this partnership bolsters their offering and mission to become the “Pluto TV of Black entertainment.”

With AfroLandTV’s live TV channels, this is the perfect way to discover new stories. You can choose from various channels that focus on Black entertainment, Nollywood movies, News, Afrobeat, Kids, Lifestyle, Gossip, and more. These channels are premium so you’re getting quality entertainment 24/7 for free.

AfroLandTV adds 9 new Live TV channels from FAST Channels TV.

Some of the best Channels you get to watch for free this holiday season include:

· FEVA TV – Watch general entertainment from movies, shows, and news that positively project Africa, Black, and Caribbean people. Catch the FEVA! Whether looking for fashion tips, celebrity gossip, or just something to watch, FEVA TV is the place for you.

· 4ACETV AFROBEAT – Showcasing trending African music, including Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Afrohouse, amongst others, the 4ACETV AFROBEAT channel is the perfect place to experience the best African music and culture. Weather you have the channel running in the background for atmosphere, this is the channel for Afrobeat.

· R2TV – A light entertainment channel with a mix of bouquet exciting programs focused mainly on lifestyle, fashion, and reality. R2TV is your go-to channel for the latest in Reality TV! From the biggest hits to the hidden gems, they’ve got everything you need to stay up-to-date.

· X2DTV – Africa’s leading gospel-inspired entertainment and lifestyle TV channel. X2DTV provides top-notch, wholesome family entertainment that is motivational, entertaining, and educational.

· Teen Africa – A family-orientated channel dedicated to quality, entertaining and educative programs. The channel allows African teens to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives with the world.

· AMusic Channel – Another Afrobeat channel, it showcases some of the best in Nigerian music. The AMusic channel is great for finding new music just for you.

· Aforevo 1 – A bouquet of contemporary Nollywood movies and programming carefully selected for quality entertainment. The content on the channel is a mix of music, comedy, and entertainment.

· A-Z Mark Angel Comedy – A-Z Mark Angel Comedy channel features some of the best comedy skits from West Africa. A perfect combination of laugh materials that will always make you laugh aloud.

· Yebo.live – This is Africa’s Biography, Discovery, and History represented under one channel. The Yebo channel is a great resource for information on African culture and history.

There you go! That’s it for the list of awesome Black channels to get lost in this Holiday season. You can watch AfroLandTV on your smart TV (Roku, Samsung, Vizio, Fire TV, LG, and others), streaming device, or download mobile apps in the Apple and Google stores.