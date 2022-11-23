DAZN on Foxxum CTX OS

Foxxum, a provider of innovative CTV solutions, has announced the launch of the live sports streaming service DAZN in Germany, Italy and Spain – in time for the FIFA World Cup.

The cooperation additionally entails further territorial expansions covering DAZN’s rollout plans. It will also meet the demand for the DAZN app from existing Foxxum CTV OS clients that will subsequently onboard within the next year, following the initial launch on Vestel devices.

DAZN offers both live and on-demand streaming of live football events such as the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League, plus other European top football leagues. DAZN can be accessed through an annually or monthly paid membership which provides sports fans – in addition to football – with a wide range of live sport events from the US and beyond such as the NFL, NBA, NCAA College Football and College Basketball NBA, as well as the UFC, EHF Champions League (handball) and MotoGP among others. Subscribers can also access a selection of different sports programmes including boxing, winter sports, tennis, darts, cycling and many more.

“DAZN has been a highly demanded premium TV app by our customers as sports entertainment is and will remain one of the core types of content that is preferably consumed on CTV. Therefore, we are very proud to add DAZN to Foxxum CTV OS, kicking off a long-term partnership”, says Ronny Lutzi, CEO at Foxxum.

Peter Parmenter, EVP Business Development at DAZN, added: “A key priority of ours at DAZN is to partner with businesses who are able to support us on our mission to get our premium content to reach even more people. Therefore, we are delighted to embark on this partnership with Foxxum.”