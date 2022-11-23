Survey: 86% Europeans will watch World Cup at home

TCL, the television manufacturer, surveyed nationally representative samples of key European countries on how they intend to follow and experience the ongoing World Cup. Developed in partnership with Consumer Science & Analytics (CSA), the survey was carried out in the UK, France, Germany, Poland and Spain. The findings revealed that, while there were some differences in views across markets, mostly due to cultural factors, the passion for the game and the desire to connect with loved ones were common threads.

61 per cent intend to follow the 2022 competition. This is mostly because they are football fans, as 83 per cent will continue to watch it even if their national team is eliminated

For almost one in three respondents, watching football on television is a time to share with loved ones and 86 per cent of Europeans say that they will view games at home on their TVs

If watching the matches on a TV is not possible, 60 per cent will consider watching it on a mobile device

8 per cent intend to buy a new TV for this specific occasion

Europeans continue to follow major football events, fuelled by their passion

As revealed by the survey, Europeans have a strong interest in football, with seven out of 10 saying that they usually follow international competitions, and 15 per cent even declaring that they watch all matches. With 61 per cent of Europeans intending to follow the 2022 event, it’s clear that football remains a priority. The most mobilised fans seem to reside in Poland (73 per cent), Spain (71 per cent) and United Kingdom (68 per cent).

Among the main motivations for watching includes the desire to support their national team (50 per cent), as well as passion for the sport (35 per cent). And almost a fifth of respondents (18 per cent) will follow the games because they are fans of some of the selected football stars.

Also, and more notably, a large majority (83 per cent) would continue to follow the game even if their national team is eliminated, a sentiment that is most reflected in Poland (88 per cent). On the other hand, German (19 per cent) and French (17 per cent) respondents are more likely to lose interest if their team is disqualified than those in other countries.

When it comes to predictions, those surveyed in Spain are the most confident in their team’s abilities, with over half (51 per cent) rating their chances of winning the trophy as 7 or more (on a scale of 1 to 10). On the contrary, most British (73 per cent), French (66 per cent), German (66 per cent) and Polish (61 per cent) respondents seem less confident and ranked their chances of winning the trophy between 0 and 6 (out of 10).

Shared passion for the sport remains a key element of watching football events….

A large majority of Europeans (85 per cent) intend to watch the competition with someone else, such as with a partner (43 per cent), family members (40 per cent) or friends (39 per cent). This desire to be close to those that share a passion for the sport is reflected in the fact that 86 per cent of Europeans will watch the 2022 matches at home on their TVs.

But the findings did show some cultural differences. British (30 per cent) and Spanish (28 per cent) respondents will opt to watch in a bar or pub if they are not viewing the games at home, while the German (35 per cent) and French citizens surveyed (34 per cent) will watch it at friend’s house on TV.

Also, and notably, French respondents appeared more invested in the details and outcomes of games, as 35 per cent intend to watch at home alone.

… while making sure to never miss any of it

As missing parts of a match, from kick-off to final whistle, is not an option for many, 60 per cent of those surveyed will consider watching the games on a mobile device if they lack access to a TV. In France (51 per cent) and Britain (50 per cent), people will prioritise the use of smartphones, in Poland (50 per cent) and Spain (42 per cent), people will opt to use computers, while 38 per cent of those in Germany will watch on their tablets.

Experience the competition to the fullest

The international football event may also act as a driver for consumers to purchase new tech to ensure that they can fully enjoy the games. 8 per cent of Europeans included in the scope of the study collectively shared this view, while this number was slightly higher among those in Spain (10 per cent). Although most of the respondents interested in investing in new products are seeking bigger screens and better image quality (48 per cent of the Europeans surveyed), those in France were more concerned about the design of the technology (41 per cent vs 32 per cent for the European average), while the Spanish prioritised connectivity and smart functions (42 per cent vs 32 per cent for the European average).

“With almost 2 billion active players around the globe, football is the most played sport in the world. As highlighted by the survey we conducted with CSA, the international competition will create opportunities to share moments and passions with our loved ones. This strongly resonates with TCL, as we aim to not only develop products with high-quality technology at affordable prices, but also to provide users with new experiences, as well as ways to be inspired and pursue greatness in their day to day lives. We are excited to see the different teams compete and will be particularly supportive of the four players who are a part of TCL’s Ambassadors team: Rodrygo, Raphaël Varane, Pedri and Phil Foden. Good luck to all the competitors and may the best team win,” said Frédéric Langin, Vice President Sales and Marketing, TCL Electronics Europe.