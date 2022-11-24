Spain: Pay-TV revenues and subs rise

Spain’s pay-TV revenues grew by 2.5 per cent to €506.1 million in the second quarter of the year, according to the CNMC. By contrast, FTA TV saw its revenues fall by 7.1 per cent to €403.4 million.



In terms of subscriber numbers, pay-TV reached 9.1 million, up 7.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. IPTV is the market leader in distribution with over 5 million customers.



Spaniards spend a daily average of 2 hours and 53 minutes watching TV, mainly through DTT (74.5 per cent), IP and cable (24.6 per cent) and just 0.9 per cent by via satellite.



In terms of advertising, Mediaset and Atresmedia combined take 82.5 per cent of the pie.