Arrest in TV piracy investigation

Police in the North of England investigating a large-scale TV piracy operation have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud and other offences.

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YH ROCU), together with South Yorkshire Police, and working in partnership with Sky, executed warrants in the Doncaster and Barnsley areas on November 22nd.

A 43-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences, conspiracy to defraud, as well as offences under the Copyrights, Designs and Patents Act and Serious Offences Act. He has been released pending further enquiries.

“Providing the means to watch premium television content without a subscription is illegal,” stated Ramona Senior, Head of the YH ROCU Regional Economic Crime Unit. “By taking action in this way we hope to make a significant impact on this kind of criminal activity. This is an excellent example of our officers working with private partners to enforce the law.”